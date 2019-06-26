Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Germany: Suspect in politician’s slaying says he acted alone

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says the far-right extremist suspected in the killing of a politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has told authorities that he acted alone.

Walter Luebcke, who led the Kassel regional administration in central Germany, was fatally shot in the head at his home on June 2. A 45-year-old German man with a string of convictions for violent anti-migrant crime, Stephan Ernst, was later arrested as the alleged killer.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told reporters after he and Germany’s chief federal prosecutor appeared before parliament’s home affairs committee Wednesday that the suspect “says himself that he was a lone perpetrator, but of course that is not the end of the investigation for us.”

German security officials have warned that far-right extremists pose a serious security threat.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

10:40 pm
Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

9:49 pm
Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

9:34 pm
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

Scroll to top
Skip to content