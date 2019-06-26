Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Experts fear ‘snowball effect’ as Iran abandons nuclear deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is preparing to break through limits set by Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and each step the country takes narrows the time its leaders would need to have enough highly enriched uranium for an atomic bomb — if they chose to build one.

Breaking the stockpile limit by itself doesn’t radically change the one year timeframe experts say Iran would need to have enough material. However, coupled with increasing enrichment, it begins to close that window and hamper any diplomatic efforts at saving the accord.

The United Nations says Iran has so far respected the deal’s terms. But by Thursday, Iran says it will have over 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium in its possession, which would mean it had broken out of the atomic accord.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

10:40 pm
Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

9:49 pm
Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

9:34 pm
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

Scroll to top
Skip to content