Dutch police seize 2.5 tons of methamphetamine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have made Europe’s biggest ever seizure of methamphetamine after discovering 2.5 tons of the drug stashed behind a wall in a building in the port city of Rotterdam.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the drugs, which were found last week and have since been destroyed, had a street value of hundreds of millions of euros, and that this “quantity has never before been discovered in Europe.”

Further investigations led detectives to a warehouse in the central city of Utrecht where they discovered 17,500 liters (4,623 gallons) of chemicals that could be used for washing cocaine and producing synthetic drugs.

Police spokesman Thomas Aling said no suspects have been arrested, but investigations are continuing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

