Brazil Bolsonaro tries new tactic to loosen gun laws

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has issued new decrees to loosen Brazil’s strict gun laws after his earlier effort was rejected by the Senate.

The action published late Tuesday cancels a May decree that eased requirements for individuals to purchase and carry firearms in public. The Senate had voted against that decree and it faced a potentially embarrassing showdown in the lower house of Congress.

But Bolsonaro issued three similar new decrees that he says address many of the issues with the earlier proclamation.

Opposition Congressman Marcelo Freixo tweeted Tuesday evening that Bolsonaro was attempting to sidestep the legislative processes in a political maneuver following the defeat in the Senate.

Associated Press

