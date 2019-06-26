Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Amnesty wants impartial probe of Indonesia police violence

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Amnesty International is calling for an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality and unlawful killings during post-election riots in the Indonesian capital last month.

The rights organization said Wednesday it has credible evidence of a range of grave violations by paramilitary police.

Nine people died in what police said were orchestrated riots in Jakarta after official results released May 21 confirmed Joko Widodo was re-elected president with 55.5% of the vote.

Police have acknowledged disproportionate violence by some officers after a video showed 10 members of the paramilitary police beating and kicking a man in a Jakarta neighborhood.

Amnesty International said at least four other men were beaten in the same incident and one was so badly injured he was admitted to an intensive care unit.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

10:40 pm
Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

9:49 pm
Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

9:34 pm
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

Scroll to top
Skip to content