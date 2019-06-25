Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Workshop on US economic plan for Palestinians kicks off

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — An international conference to promote the Trump administration’s $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians is getting underway in the tiny Gulf kingdom of Bahrain.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner kicks off the two-day workshop with a speech to finance ministers from some Arab states and private sector executives. But the participants notably do not include official Israeli or Palestinian delegations, and many countries are not sending Cabinet-level officials.

The Palestinians have rejected the ambitious proposal because it does not address the core issues in the long-running conflict. U.S. officials say the political portion of the plan may not be released until fall.

The economic plan has been harshly criticized by former diplomats, aid workers and others involved in past peacemaking efforts for being unrealistic.

Associated Press

