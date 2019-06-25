Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wladimir Klitschko rescued at sea after yacht fire off Spain

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko says his boat trip off Spain with family and friends was cut short after a fire broke out on board.

The 43-year-old Ukrainian said in a tweet Tuesday the group was evacuated from the motor yacht in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday night.

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service confirmed it responded to an emergency call, though a spokeswoman declined to provide the identities of those involved because of privacy rules.

The spokeswoman told The Associated Press the yacht carrying nine people reported a fire in its engine room and was drifting 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Port Adriano, which is on the island of Mallorca. Nobody was hurt.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the agency’s rules.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’
News

Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’

4:33 am
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

10:03 pm
Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

10:03 pm
Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’
News

Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

Scroll to top
Skip to content