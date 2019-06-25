Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US issues Turkey new warning over Russian missile purchase

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. envoy to NATO says Turkey will be axed from the advance high-tech F-35 fighter jet program if it goes ahead with plans to buy Russian S-400 air defense missiles.

Speaking Tuesday on the eve of NATO talks in Brussels, U.S. Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison said “there will be a disassociation with the F-35” if Turkey buys the Russian system, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to do.

Hutchison says “we cannot have the F-35 in any way affected by, or destabilized by, having this Russian system.”

The U.S. and other NATO allies have repeatedly complained about the purchase, saying the S-400 is not compatible with other allied systems and represents a security threat.

But Hutchison says Turkey does not appear ready “to retract on the sale.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

6:05 am
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

5:36 am
Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle
Covering Colorado

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle

5:17 am
Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region
Weather

Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle
Covering Colorado

Intersection back open in Colorado Springs after crash involving motorcycle

Scroll to top
Skip to content