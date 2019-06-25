Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ukraine recalls Council of Europe envoy over Russia vote

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister has recalled the country’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe after the human rights organization’s assembly approved a resolution to restore Russia’s participation.

The parliamentary assembly stripped the Russian delegation of voting rights in 2014 over Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The assembly voted Monday for a resolution to allow Russia to participate in its June session.

The action still faces procedural challenges. But Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Ukraine’s ambassador to the Council of Europe was called back Tuesday and the 47-nation organization “has lost our trust in everything else, and to restore it will be extremely difficult.”

Ukraine and the West view Russia’s annexation of Crimea as illegal.

Russia’s foreign minister praised the vote, saying “I do hope that the crisis is over.”

Associated Press

