UK to suspend crowd control supplies to Hong Kong

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says the country will refrain from issuing export licenses for crowd control equipment to Hong Kong unless it addresses human rights concerns.

Jeremy Hunt also urged the Hong Kong government to establish a “robust, independent investigation into the violent scenes that we saw.” Many in the city have criticized the police for unleashing tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters in violent clashes that left dozens injured on both sides.

Hong Kong has been rocked by massive protests against a controversial extradition law in recent weeks.

Hunt told lawmakers Tuesday no more licenses would be issued “unless we are satisfied that concerns raised on human rights and fundamental freedoms have been thoroughly addressed.”

The Foreign Office did not immediately comment on what licenses are currently in place.

Associated Press

