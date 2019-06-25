Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Top Austrian court says Ukrainian oligarch can be sent to US

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s Supreme Court of Justice has ruled that a Ukrainian oligarch who prosecutors say had business ties to President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager, Paul Manafort, can be extradited to the United States in a bribery case.

Judges on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that Dymitro Firtash, who was arrested in Austria in 2014, can be sent to the U.S. The decision comes days after a Chicago federal judge rejected a motion to dismiss an indictment accusing Firtash of a conspiracy to pay bribes in India to mine titanium, used in jet engines.

Firtash denies wrongdoing and argued the U.S. has no jurisdiction over crimes in India. The Austria Press Agency reported that Justice Minister Clemens Jabloner will have to decide whether the extradition can go ahead.

Associated Press

