Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Scientists on Madeira see new ‘plasticrust’ sea pollution

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Researchers say they may have identified a new kind of plastic pollution in the sea and they’re calling it “plasticrust.”

Scientists working in Madeira, a volcanic Portuguese island off northwest Africa, have found small patches of what looks like melted plastic encrusted on rocks along the shoreline.

They first spotted the mostly blue and gray patches of various sizes in 2016. They are now reporting that the area the patches cover has increased substantially since then.

Tests showed the material is polyethylene, the world’s most widely used plastic.

The crusts, on a specific part of the shore, are exposed at low tide.

Scientists at Portugal’s Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre say they don’t know yet where the plastic comes from or how it could affect marine life.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

10:01 am
Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
Covering Colorado

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

9:07 am
New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online
News

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

8:43 am
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
Covering Colorado

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online
News

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

Scroll to top
Skip to content