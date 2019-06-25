Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Report: Hackers using telecoms like ‘global spy system’

LONDON (AP) — Boston-based cybersecurity firm Cybereason says in a report that hackers are breaking into telecoms firms to gain sweeping access to VIPs’ call records, location data and device information.

It’s a tactic that effectively turns the targets’ cellular providers against them.

Cybereason Chief Executive Lior Div says that because customers aren’t being directly targeted, they might never discover their every movement is being monitored by a hostile power.

The GSMA, which represents mobile operators worldwide, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Tuesday.

Associated Press

