Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Protesters urge discussion of Hong Kong issues at G-20

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters In Hong Kong opposed to contentious extradition legislation are calling on leaders of the U.S., the European Union and others to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this week’s G-20 summit in Japan.

Groups of protesters gathered outside the U.S. and EU consulates Wednesday morning to deliver petitions stating their requests.

A spokesman says changes to the Chinese territory’s legislation could expose citizens of all nationalities to being extradited to China for unfair trials and possible torture.

Hundreds of thousands of people have protested in recent weeks over the legislation and police violence against them.

China has said it won’t permit any discussion of Hong Kong affairs at the meeting in Osaka.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Record revenue for Colorado casinos combined, Cripple Creek gaming working to grow
Covering Colorado

Record revenue for Colorado casinos combined, Cripple Creek gaming working to grow

9:11 pm
Accomplice in murder of Kelsey Grammer’s sister dies in prison
Covering Colorado

Accomplice in murder of Kelsey Grammer’s sister dies in prison

8:41 pm
House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis
News

House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis

8:30 pm
Record revenue for Colorado casinos combined, Cripple Creek gaming working to grow
Covering Colorado

Record revenue for Colorado casinos combined, Cripple Creek gaming working to grow

Accomplice in murder of Kelsey Grammer’s sister dies in prison
Covering Colorado

Accomplice in murder of Kelsey Grammer’s sister dies in prison

House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis
News

House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis

Scroll to top
Skip to content