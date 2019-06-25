Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Malaysia shuts schools after chemical pollution sickens kids

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government has shut more than 100 schools in a southern state after chemical pollution sickened dozens of students for the second time in three months.

The education ministry ordered 111 government schools and dozens of private educational institutions in part of Johor state to close for three days from Tuesday after many students complained of breathing difficulty and vomiting. The source of the pollution has not been identified.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said authorities are still trying to identify the companies behind the pollution and warned stern action will be taken.

In March, schools in the same area were shut for days after toxic waste illegally dumped into a river sickened 5,000 people. Authorities say the waste from that event was cleaned up and the incidents are unrelated.

Associated Press

