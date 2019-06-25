Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Israel’s SpaceIL says it won’t try second moonshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — SpaceIL, the Israeli company that attempted but failed to put an unmanned craft on the moon earlier this year, says it will not try a second moonshot.

The company issued a statement Tuesday saying its lunar mission in April has been widely hailed as “an exceptional success,” despite crash landing on the moon. It says that “an attempt to repeat a trip to the moon is not enough of a challenge” and will instead search for a different mission.

The SpaceIL “Beresheet” spacecraft attempted to be the first privately funded lunar mission, but failed to make a controlled landing on the lunar surface. The company launched in 2011 and initially competed for Google’s Lunar Xprize, a $20 million challenge for private companies to land on the moon.

Associated Press

CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program
Covering Colorado

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday
Covering Colorado

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down
News

