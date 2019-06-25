Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Indian leftist groups protest US secretary of state’s visit

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of left-wing groups have marched in India’s capital to protest a visit by the U.S. secretary of state and denounce American policies in the Middle East.

The protesters marched in central New Delhi as riot police watched along the streets Tuesday ahead of Mike Pompeo’s scheduled arrival later in the evening.

They held banners reading “No war on Iran” and chanted slogans like “Hands off Iran, hands off!”

Pompeo is traveling to India after visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on a trip aimed at building a global coalition to counter Iran.

Associated Press

