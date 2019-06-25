Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hong Kong protests signal alarm special freedoms fading

HONG KONG (AP) — China promised that for 50 years after Britain gave up control of its last colony in 1997, this shimmering financial enclave would get to keep freedoms absent in the communist-ruled mainland that many here don’t want to live without.

The hundreds of thousands who marched in a June 16 protest over a now-shelved extradition bill, and those still demonstrating, are signaling alarm their hometown may become just another Chinese city as those protections unravel and Beijing’s influence expands.

Activists plan more protests for Wednesday, hoping to win attention and support from world leaders gathering in Osaka, Japan, for the Group of 20 summit later this week.

Most Hong Kong residents belong to families that fled the communist mainland. They want to keep the freedoms inherited from British rule.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’
News

Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’

4:33 am
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

10:03 pm
Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

10:03 pm
Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’
News

Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

Scroll to top
Skip to content