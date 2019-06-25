Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hong Kong court throws out ex-leader’s misconduct conviction

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has thrown out former Chief Executive Donald Tsang’s conviction for misconduct relating to a property deal while in office.

Donald Tsang was released in January after serving a 12-month jail term for failing to disclose plans to rent a luxury apartment from a businessman granted a government broadcasting license.

A panel of five judges on the Court of Final Appeal on Wednesday agreed the judge at Tsang’s trial had not given jurors sufficient directions on assessing whether he had deliberately concealed information before finding him guilty in 2017. The judges also ordered that no retrial be held.

Tsang, 74, served as Hong Kong’s chief executive from 2005 to 2012, is the highest-ranking former or current official sent to prison for wrongdoing in the Asian financial hub.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

10:40 pm
Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

9:49 pm
Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

9:34 pm
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

Scroll to top
Skip to content