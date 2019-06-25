Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Guatemala ready for ‘vote-by-vote election recount

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Guatemalan officials say they will begin on Wednesday a “vote-by-vote” recount of the country’s June 16 general election results.

Political party leaders say they reached an agreement with election officials to review the disputed vote tallies.

Elmer Palencia of the Valor political party tells reporters: “Have confidence that we’re going to check vote-by-vote … to be able to give legal certainty of the results.”

Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal says a software malfunction caused a counting error. The tribunal said in a statement Tuesday that it will file a complaint against the Attorney General’s Office for the computer errors.

Political party representatives and tribunal heads were set to begin the vote review Monday but party leaders pulled out when their requests were not met.

Associated Press

