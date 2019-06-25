Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Egyptian officials say 6 policemen slain in northern Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked three police checkpoints in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, killing at least six policemen and wounding eight other officers.

The officials say the attacks happened in the coastal city of al-Arish late Tuesday. The officials agreed to provide the details only if not quoted by name because they were not authorized to brief the media.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group.

Egypt has been battling Islamist militants centered in northern Sinai. The insurgency intensified after the military’s 2013 ouster of an elected but divisive Islamist president amid mass protests.

Associated Press

