Donors pledge over $110 million to help Palestinian refugees

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donors have pledged over $110 million to help some 5 million Palestinian refugees, an amount the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees called encouraging.

But Pierre Kraehenbuehl in an announcement Tuesday after a donor’s conference at U.N. headquarters said: “The situation does remain precarious.”

The $1.2 billion budget for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency provides education, health care, food and other services to refugees in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

The Trump administration cut all funding for UNRWA this year.

Kraehenbuehl said the agency covered its expenses through May 30 but is now operating in deficit.

He expressed hope the $110 million will bridge UNRWA’s funding in coming months but said another pledging conference will be needed.

Associated Press

