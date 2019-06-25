Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Court frees Turkish civil society leader pending verdict

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has decided to release a civil society leader from detention but kept prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala behind bars pending the outcome of their trial.

The two are among 16 people accused of terror charges and organizing anti-government protests in 2013, allegations that rights group say are baseless and aimed at silencing civil society activities.

The court backed Yigit Aksakoglu’s release on Tuesday during the second hearing of the trial. Aksakoglu, who works for an early childhood education foundation, had been in pre-trial detention for seven months. Kavala has been in pre-trial detention for 19 months.

The defendants have been charged with “attempt to overthrow the government by organizing and financing an “uprising.” The charge carries a life sentence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

12:25 pm
Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

11:56 am
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

10:01 am
Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
Covering Colorado

Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
News

CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Scroll to top
Skip to content