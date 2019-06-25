Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

China suspends Canadian meat imports amid Huawei dispute

TORONTO (AP) — China is suspending all meat imports from Canada amid their dispute over the Canadian detention of a top executive at the Chinese tech company Huawei.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said in a statement on its website Tuesday that the move follows Chinese customs inspectors’ detection of residue from a restricted feed additive, called ractopamine, in a batch of Canadian pork products. It is permitted in Canada but banned in China.

The statement says China is taking “urgent preventive measures” to protect Chinese customers and has asked Canada to suspend all meat-export certificates.

Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at the request of the U.S. on Dec. 1. China then detained two Canadians and sentenced another to death in an apparent attempt to pressure for her release.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo homicide numbers up compared to last year
Covering Colorado

Pueblo homicide numbers up compared to last year

6:32 pm
Criminal charges possible for former animal shelter leaders
Covering Colorado

Criminal charges possible for former animal shelter leaders

6:22 pm
Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana
News

Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana

4:45 pm
Pueblo homicide numbers up compared to last year
Covering Colorado

Pueblo homicide numbers up compared to last year

Criminal charges possible for former animal shelter leaders
Covering Colorado

Criminal charges possible for former animal shelter leaders

Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana
News

Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana

Scroll to top
Skip to content