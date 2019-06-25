China hoping Trump-Xi meeting will help bridge differences

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign ministry says it hopes a meeting later this week between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will help build trust and resolve “outstanding issues.”

Spokesman Geng Shuang gave no details at a daily briefing on Tuesday but there are hopes the planned encounter at the G-20 summit in Japan will help lower the temperature in the trade war between the two largest economies.

As part of preparations, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke by phone Monday with the top Chinese negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He.

Geng said China remained committed to working with the U.S. to development relations “based on coordination and cooperation.”

Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports and China has retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods.

Associated Press

