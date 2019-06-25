Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

China criticizes possible US penalties against banks

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized Washington’s efforts to enforce U.S. law abroad following a news report three Chinese banks might be penalized over dealings with North Korea.

The banks named by The Washington Post as facing possible loss of access to the U.S. financial system denied Tuesday they were under investigation.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said, “we consistently oppose the so-called long-armed jurisdiction of the United States on Chinese companies.”

Geng gave no confirmation of the Post’s report.

The Post said the court didn’t identify the banks but details of the case fit the identities of Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

The banks issued statements saying they weren’t under investigation and comply with U.N. sanctions imposed over North Korea’s nuclear development.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’
News

Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’

4:33 am
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

10:03 pm
Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

10:03 pm
Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’
News

Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

Scroll to top
Skip to content