Brazil’s top court denies petition to release ex-president

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has denied a petition to release former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who is serving a sentence for corruption.

In a 3-2 vote, a panel of Supreme Court judges rejected freeing da Silva while they consider a petition from his defense team demanding his release because of alleged inappropriate behavior by the judge in the case. Da Silva is serving his sentence in a police station in Curitibia. He has been held since April 7, 2018.

Da Silva’s lawyers argue then-judge Sergio Moro offered guidance to prosecutors in investigations that led to da Silva’s conviction. Moro has said he did nothing improper.

Da Silva was president in 2003-2010 and was convicted of corruption over a beachfront apartment that prosecutors say he received from a construction company.

Associated Press

