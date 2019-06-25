Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Australian media demands press freedom law reforms

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s three largest media organizations have joined forces to demand press freedom law reforms that would prevent journalists from risking prison for doing their job.

New Corp. Australia, Australian Broadcasting Corp. and Nine Entertainment released their agreed demands on Wednesday for law reforms following police raids on consecutive days early this month at ABC’s Sydney headquarters and a News Corp. reporter’s Canberra home in search of leaked government documents.

The rival organizations want journalists to be exempt from national security laws passed that “would put them in jail for doing their jobs.”

They also want a right to contest warrants such as those executed in Sydney and Canberra. Both the ABC and New Corp. this week lodged court challenges to both those warrants in a bid to have documents returned.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

10:40 pm
Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

9:49 pm
Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

9:34 pm
360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Wildlife Euthanasia

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway
Covering Colorado

Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed
Covering Colorado

Ivywild parking spot decision delayed

Scroll to top
Skip to content