US pushes Palestinian economic plan amid doubts, hostility

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — The Trump administration is plowing ahead with a $50 billion economic proposal to aid the Palestinians and hopes it’ll drive a much-anticipated but unseen Mideast peace plan.

Even before that package is rolled out at a conference this week in Bahrain, it’s coming under harsh criticism as well as outright rejection from the intended beneficiaries.

The conference has drawn governmental and private sector participants from dozens of countries, but lacks official Israeli or Palestinian delegations.

The program for the workshop that begins Tuesday contains no discussion of how to resolve the political disputes at the core of the long-running conflict.

The administration acknowledges that its ambitious economic proposals are contingent on acceptance of a political plan, which will not come out until the fall.