Ukrainian worker dies in Poland after employer abandons him

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Ukrainian man who fainted on the job in Poland was found dead in a forest after his employer dropped him off there rather than call an ambulance.

The man’s body was discovered in western Poland by a forester on June 13, but the death of 36-year-old Vasyl Chorny was only reported Monday by the daily Gazeta Wyborcza. The newspaper said Chorny was working in a coffin workshop without legal documentation in Poland, which was why his employer did not call for medical help.

The case highlights the vulnerability of many Ukrainians working in Poland, where a booming economy has attracted workers from its struggling eastern neighbor.

Some 1.2 million Ukrainians are officially registered in Poland but migration experts believe that hundreds of thousands more could be working here illegally.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Krystal Kenney to appear in court for review hearing
Covering Colorado

Krystal Kenney to appear in court for review hearing

5:48 am
Warm air returns to kick off the first full week of Summer
Weather

Warm air returns to kick off the first full week of Summer

5:47 am
Iran issues new threat of downing more U.S. drones
News

Iran issues new threat of downing more U.S. drones

4:43 am
