Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spanish prosecutors want inquiry into church sex abuse cases

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s public prosecutors are suggesting opening a national investigation into the sexual abuse of minors in the Catholic Church, the first such official proposal in the country.

In a written report to the Ministry of Justice, the Spanish prosecutor’s office says that new ways to face “a criminal reality of undoubted gravity” should include learning from the national commissions set up in Australia and the Netherlands, and the investigation led by bishops in Austria.

The report says 965 cases involving underage victims were prosecuted in 2017 and 1,091 in 2018. But it warns that the picture is incomplete because abuses happen in “environments traditionally clad in certain opacity.”

The prosecutor’s office also recommends abuses be reported directly to authorities, without going through any internal evaluation by church officials.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

8:34 am
Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border
News

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border

7:26 am
Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport
News

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport

7:10 am
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border
News

Two infants, toddler and mother found dead near U.S.-Mexico border

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport
News

Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport

Scroll to top
Skip to content