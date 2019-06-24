Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 German fighter jets collide, pilots eject

BERLIN (AP) — The German air force says two fighter jets have collided in the northeast of the country, but the pilots were able to eject.

Local radio station Ostseewelle reported that the two Eurofighter jets collided shortly before 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) Monday near Lake Mueritz, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Berlin.

A video posted online shortly after the crash showed two plumes of smoke rising from the ground.

The Schweriner Volkszeitung daily reported that falling wreckage caused forest fires and may also have hit inhabited areas

Associated Press

