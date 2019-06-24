Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia as Iran threatens US drones

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Saudi Arabia in a hastily arranged visit amid mounting tensions in the region.

Iran’s naval commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, meanwhile, warned that Iranian forces wouldn’t hesitate to act again and shoot down more U.S. surveillance drones.

He told a meeting of defense officials that the “crushing response can always be repeated, and the enemy knows it.”

The downing of the drone, valued at more than $100 million, saw the United States pull back from the brink of a military strike on Iran after President Donald Trump last week called off strikes in retaliation.

A fresh round of U.S. sanctions on Iran is to be announced on Monday in a bid to force the Iranian leadership into talks.