Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Monarchy cost British taxpayers $85.2 million last year

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says the monarchy cost British taxpayers 67 million pounds ($85.2 million) during 2018-19, a 41% increase on the previous financial year.

Expenditures rose primarily because of higher levels of spending devoted to critical renovations for Buckingham Palace in London. The iconic structure is in the second year of a 10-year project after a Treasury report concluded the building’s infrastructure was in danger of a catastrophic failure.

The total Sovereign Grant, which funds Queen Elizabeth II and her household’s official expenses, was 82.2 million pounds, or 1.24 pounds per person in the U.K. That figure includes 15.2 million pounds ($19.3 million) set aside for future phases of the palace renovation.

The palace says the royal family took on 3,200 official engagements during 2018-19 and welcomed 160,000 guests to royal palaces and events.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
6th man cited in fight at kids’ baseball game in Lakewood
Covering Colorado

6th man cited in fight at kids’ baseball game in Lakewood

6:17 pm
“You don’t have words”, Pueblo church leader visits bus crash victims in hospital
Covering Colorado

“You don’t have words”, Pueblo church leader visits bus crash victims in hospital

6:10 pm
Railroad repairs are underway in Fountain, here’s your detour
Covering Colorado

Railroad repairs are underway in Fountain, here’s your detour

5:22 pm
6th man cited in fight at kids’ baseball game in Lakewood
Covering Colorado

6th man cited in fight at kids’ baseball game in Lakewood

“You don’t have words”, Pueblo church leader visits bus crash victims in hospital
Covering Colorado

“You don’t have words”, Pueblo church leader visits bus crash victims in hospital

Railroad repairs are underway in Fountain, here’s your detour
Covering Colorado

Railroad repairs are underway in Fountain, here’s your detour

Scroll to top
Skip to content