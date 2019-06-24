Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mexico newspaper’s printing director dies after attack

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A newspaper in Mexico says one of its staffers has died days after he was shot in the Gulf coast state of Tamaulipas.

Juan Antonio Escamilla was shot five times Tuesday night in an auto shop he ran on the side in Ciudad Victoria, the state capital. The motive of the attack is unknown.

The Expreso newspaper reported Sunday that Escamilla died the previous day. It said he was in charge of the printing department.

Expreso said it has endured years of threats. It said a worker was kidnapped and beaten in 2008 and a severed head was left in an ice box with a threatening note in the newspaper’s parking lot in December.

Expreso said measures have been taken to protect Escamilla’s family and the newspaper staff.

Associated Press

