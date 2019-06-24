Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Iran: New US sanctions permanently close road for diplomacy

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says the new U.S. sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader and other top officials mean the “permanent closure” of diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.

That’s according to a report carried by the state-run IRNA news agency on Tuesday, quoting the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi.

Mousavi says the “fruitless sanction on Iran’s leadership and the chief of Iranian diplomacy mean the permanent closure of the road of diplomacy with the frustrated U.S. administration.”

Trump enacted new sanctions Monday targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. U.S. officials also say they plan sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

This comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. over its unraveling nuclear deal and as Iran last week shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

10:03 pm
Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

10:03 pm
News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

9:26 pm
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

Scroll to top
Skip to content