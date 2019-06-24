Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dutch Olympic champion completes 195-kilometer charity swim

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Olympic long-distance swimming champion Maarten van der Weijden has completed a marathon swim along the route of a famous Dutch speedskating race to raise money for cancer research.

Van der Weijden completed the 195-kilometer (121-mile) swim through canals in the northern province of Friesland in just over three days when he swam slowly into the city of Leeuwarden Monday evening followed by a flotilla of boats and stand-up paddlers.

Van der Weijden has been a Dutch celebrity since winning the 10-kilometer open water swim at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after surviving leukemia, and has used his fame to raise millions for cancer research.

He completed the swim less than a year after having to give up his first attempt after 163 kilometers (101 miles) due to ill health.

Associated Press

