Cyprus serial killer pleads guilty to killing 7 women, girls

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cypriot army captain has tearfully apologized to the families of seven foreign women and girls for the “unjust pain” he has caused them after pleading guilty to a dozen charges of premeditated murder and kidnapping.

Reading from a prepared statement, the suspect, Nicholas Metaxas, told a three-judge criminal court panel on Monday that he “doesn’t have any clear answers” why he committed the killings.

The 35-year-old officer said his cooperation with police investigators was “the least” he could do to ease the pain he caused to the families of the victims and his own.

A state prosecutor said six of the victims died of strangulation while the seventh of a massive head injury. Sentencing will take place later Monday.

Metaxas is believed to be Cyprus’ first serial killer.

Associated Press

