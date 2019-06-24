Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Belgian man charged over suspected US embassy attack plot

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian prosecutors say police have arrested a man in Brussels suspected of planning an attack on the U.S. embassy in the capital.

The Belgian man, identified only by his initials M.G., was charged Monday with “an attempted attack in a terrorist context and preparing a terrorist offense.”

The federal prosecutors’ office says anti-terror police picked the man up on Saturday, acting on information suggesting the embassy might be attacked.

Belgian state broadcaster RTBF says the man, who denies the allegations, has been under police surveillance for some time.

It says he was recently spotted acting suspiciously near the embassy.

Associated Press

Associated Press

