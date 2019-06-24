Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Activist arrested for chanting ‘Down with Polish fascism!’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An activist in Poland has been arrested and charged with the crime of insulting the Polish nation for chanting “Down with Polish fascism!”

The incident occurred in Przymysl, a Polish town near the border with Ukraine, during an event Sunday promoting dialogue between Poles and Ukrainians, who share a difficult history.

At one point several people showed up and attempted to disrupt the event by blaring loud music. The activist, Tomasz Grabowski, then began chanting “Down with Polish fascism!” as he held a European Union flag.

Private broadcaster TVN24 showed footage of him being escorted away by police. He later told the broadcaster he was held by police six hours and charged with insulting the Polish nation, a crime punishable by up to three years in prison.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

3:44 pm
Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

3:41 pm
Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

3:25 pm
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content