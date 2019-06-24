Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
3 astronauts head to Earth from International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Soyuz spacecraft carrying astronauts from Canada, Russia and the United States has undocked from the International Space Station and is headed back to Earth.

The Soyuz separated without incident from the orbiting laboratory at 2325 GMT (7:25 p.m. EDT) Monday. It is to land in the steppes of Kazakhstan about 3 1/2 hours later.

The capsule is carrying two astronauts who are completing their first flights: Anne McClain of the United States and David Saint-Jacques of Canada. Also aboard is expedition commander Oleg Kononenko, who is ending his fourth space mission. All three spent 204 days in space.

Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch and Russia’s Alexey Ovchinin remain aboard the space station.

Associated Press

Associated Press

