UK: Police visit incident dogs Johnson’s leadership campaign

LONDON (AP) — The leading contender to become Britain’s next prime minister is under pressure to address a visit police officers made to his London home after a reported quarrel with his girlfriend.

Boris Johnson has refused to comment on the incident early Friday, when police were called after a neighbor reported hearing shouting, screaming and banging from the home the Conservative Party politician shares with his partner, Carrie Symonds.

Asked about the incident during a Conservative forum on Saturday, Johnson said the public did not want to “hear about that kind of thing.”

While police have said officers found no one in danger or evidence of illegal behavior, the visit continued to dominate British news headlines on Sunday.

The headline in the Sunday Express tabloid read. “Why won’t Boris tell us what happened?”

Associated Press

