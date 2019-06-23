Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Train crash kills 4, injures at least 65 in Bangladesh

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — An official says at least four people were killed and another 65 were injured when five coaches of a passenger train veered off a railway bridge in northeastern Bangladesh.

Local chief government administrator Tofayel Ahmed said the Upaban Express train was heading for the capital, Dhaka, when the crash occurred around midnight at Kulaura in Moulvibazar district on Sunday.

He said the rail bridge broke down when the train was crossing it. The cause of the breakdown wasn’t known.

Ahmed said at least 15 passengers were in critical condition.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

3:44 pm
Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

3:41 pm
Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

3:25 pm
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content