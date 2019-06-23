Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sudan protesters: Roadmap for civilian rule accepted

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s protest movement says it has accepted an Ethiopian roadmap for civilian-led transitional government, after a months-long standoff with the country’s military rulers.

Ahmed Rabie, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Ethiopian proposal included a leadership council with eight civilian and seven military members, with a rotating chairmanship.

The ruling military council did not immediately say whether it would also agree.

Rabie added the roadmap would restore all previous deals with the military. These include a three-year transition period, a protester-appointed Cabinet and a protester-majority legislative body.

Rabie says the protest leaders will also discuss with the Ethiopian envoy, Mahmoud Dirir, establishing an “independent” investigation into the military’s crackdown against a protest sit-in earlier this month that killed dozens.

Associated Press

