Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Massive crowd in Prague call for Czech PM’s resignation

PRAGUE (AP) — The biggest anti-government protest in Prague since the 1989 pro-democratic Velvet Revolution is underway as Czechs urge Prime Minister Andrej Babis to resign.

Protesters came to the capital from all corners of the Czech Republic to attend Sunday’s demonstration, the most massive of recent street protests opposing Babis.

The demonstrators see the populist billionaire as a threat to democracy, including the independence of the country’s legal system.

The protesters also are demanding the resignation of Babis’ new justice minister. They say the minister might compromise the legal system as prosecutors consider whether to indict Babis on fraud charges involving European Union funds.

Babis denies wrongdoing and says there’s no reason for him to resign.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter
Covering Colorado

Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter

8:47 am
Still chilly on Sunday with a big warm up next week
News

Still chilly on Sunday with a big warm up next week

7:57 am
Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years
Covering Colorado

Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years

7:46 am
Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter
Covering Colorado

Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter

Still chilly on Sunday with a big warm up next week
News

Still chilly on Sunday with a big warm up next week

Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years
Covering Colorado

Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years

Scroll to top
Skip to content