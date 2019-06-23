Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Huge tent collapses at Indian ceremony, 14 reported dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the collapse of a large tent at a religious ceremony that news reports said killed at least 14 people Sunday.

Modi said in a tweet on his office’s official account that the incident in Rajasthan state was “unfortunate. He said his thoughts “were with the bereaved families” and he wished the injured a quick recovery.

The Press Trust of India agency reported at least 14 people died and 50 others were wounded when the tent collapsed during a Hindu ceremony.

Western Rajasthan state chief minister Ashok Gehlot said a strong storm caused the collapse of the tent in a village in Barmer. The area is 800 kilometers (497 miles) west of New Delhi, India’s capital.

Gehlot in a tweet said that he ordered an investigation into the incident, while relief and rescue work was being carried out by the local administration.

The ceremony, Ram Katha, is popular among Hindu villagers as it narrates glory of the Hindu religion from the religious epic Ramayana.

Associated Press

