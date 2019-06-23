Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ethiopia leader says coup attempt thwarted in regional state

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says his government has foiled a coup attempt in a region outside the capital, Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the state broadcaster overnight that his administration had thwarted an attempted coup in the region of Amhara led by a very high-ranking military official and others within the country’s military.

In his address, Abiy said some people had been killed and others wounded in the operation.

The U.S. Embassy reported gunfire being heard Saturday in the capital, Addis Ababa, and urged people to be careful.

Associated Press

