Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Australia says 8 Australian children to return from Syria

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says eight Australian offspring of two slain Islamic State group fighters have been removed from Syria in Australia’s first organized repatriation from the conflict zone.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the eight children being repatriated were in the care of Australian government officials. He would not identify the children or say when they would reach Australia.

Media reported that they include five children and grandchildren of Sydney-born convicted terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and three children of Islamic State group fighter Yasin Rizvic, from Melbourne. Both men and their wives died in the conflict zone.

The Australian newspaper reported the children have been taken by an aid agency to Iraq.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

3:44 pm
Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

3:41 pm
Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

3:25 pm
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content