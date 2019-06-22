Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Thousands join climate protests in western Germany

HOCHNEUKIRCH, Germany (AP) — Thousands have joined climate protests in the western German village of Hochneukirch near one of the country’s biggest lignite coal mines.

Saturday’s rally comes two days after European Union leaders failed to agree upon a plan to make the bloc’s economy carbon neutral by 2050.

German police have mobilized hundreds of officers to prevent the vast, open-cast mine and adjacent power plants from being blocked by protesters.

Protester Selma Schubert said, “It’s important to increase the pressure on the government.”

Following months of protests by students and a sharp rise in the polls for Germany’s Green party, Chancellor Angela Merkel recently threw her weight behind the idea of making the entire German economy climate neutral by 2050 — meaning no more man-made greenhouse gases would be added to the atmosphere.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive
Covering Colorado

One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive

12:49 am
Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says
Covering Colorado

Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says

10:41 pm
El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend

10:25 pm
One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive
Covering Colorado

One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive

Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says
Covering Colorado

Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says

El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content