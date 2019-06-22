Media group says Egypt suppressed coverage of Morsi’s death

CAIRO (AP) — A media advocacy group says Egypt has suppressed media coverage of the death of former president Mohammed Morsi in a Cairo courtroom this week.

Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, said Friday that Morsi’s death was barely mentioned in the country’s media.

Morsi was Egypt’s first democratically elected president and hailed from the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood

Most Egyptian daily newspapers only carried brief reports of Morsi’s death, buried in inside pages of Tuesday editions. The exception was Al-Masry Al-Youm, which had a front-page report.

RSF said most Egyptian media used “the same 42-word government statement” on Morsi’s collapse and death on Monday during his trial on espionage charges.

RSF urged Egypt to “allow freedom to the media … rather than seek to lock the debate and minimize the spread.”